I-610 West Loop bridge southbound over I-69 Southwest Freeway set to reopen Monday morning

One of the busiest interchanges in the city has been under construction since 2017. This is one more big step toward completion, and it's coming earlier than TxDOT anticipated.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers are just days away from some big changes on the I-610 West Loop!

TxDOT says it will open the new southbound mainlanes of the West Loop bridge over the I-69 Southwest Freeway on Monday, July 17.

The interchange of the West Loop and the Southwest Freeway has been under construction since 2017. This is one more big step toward completion of the interchange, and it's coming earlier than TxDOT anticipated.

On Friday at 8 p.m., construction crews will close the West Loop southbound at the Southwest Freeway in order to stripe the lanes and prepare the new southbound bridge for traffic.

On Monday at 5 a.m., the lanes will reopen and morning commuters will be the first to drive over the new bridge.

READ MORE: West Loop and Southwest Freeway construction to be completed by summer 2024, TxDOT says

In addition to opening three mainlanes on the new southbound bridge, the West Loop entrance ramp from Westheimer Road will also reopen. It's been closed for several months as part of the construction process.

TxDOT will demolish the old West Loop bridge at a later date.

Once the lanes open on Monday, other work on interchange ramps can move forward, and by this time next year, we should be in the homestretch of the years-long project.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!