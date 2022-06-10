road closure

All lanes of US-290 to be closed in both directions all weekend in the Cypress area

Total closure of 290 in the Cypress area could cause weekend delays

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Heads up! A major closure along US-290 in the Cypress area may slow down your weekend plans.

TxDOT crews are closing all mainlanes in both directions.

The closure will stretch from Mueschke to Barker Cypress, beginning at 9:00 p.m. Friday. The lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

TxDOT says drivers should plan for delays.

Traffic will be detoured onto the feeder road.



Traffic will be detoured onto the feeder road.

For more information on Houston-area road closures, visit houstontranstar.org.

