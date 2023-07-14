This weekend's gridlock alert that could impact your plans includes closures on I-10 East Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway in the Houston area.

2 Houston-area freeway closures that could slow down your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a gridlock alert that could impact your weekend travel plans.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m., the inbound lanes of the East Freeway will be closed between Mercury Drive and the East Loop.

Drivers can take Market Street to get around it.

As construction on the West Loop continues, the southbound lanes will close at the Southwest Freeway starting Friday at 9 p.m.

To avoid it, you can take Chimney Rock.

Both freeways should reopen by Monday's rush.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map