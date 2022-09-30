I-69 Southwest Freeway at West Loop will be closed in both directions again this weekend

Gridlock alert! For the second weekend in a row, crews are closing the Southwest Freeway in both directions.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be prepared! Galleria-area traffic headaches will continue this weekend.

Just like last weekend, the I-69 Southwest Freeway at the I-610 West Loop will be closed in both directions.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. Friday and lasts until 5 a.m. on Monday.

METRO Houston said the closure also includes the HOV express lanes.

There are detours that drivers can take, like Richmond Avenue, but it will be best to avoid the area altogether throughout the weekend.

The closures are necessary as crews work to demolish more of the older I-610 Loop bridge that remains.

The construction which began in 2017, is entering its fifth year.

The project is reportedly adding capacity to the interchanges by making two lanes ramps and adding shoulders to the West Loop bridge.

Completion of the remodel is estimated to be in 2024.

