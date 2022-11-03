Gridlock Alert: Avoid downtown and South Loop as 2 Houston vs. Philadelphia games will cause backups

The Texans are taking on the Eagles at the same time the Astros face the Phillies. Even though Game 5 is in Philadelphia, the Minute Maid Park watch party is sure to draw large crowds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Be prepared! Traffic is sure to get busy as the Houston Texans take on the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium on Thursday.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

This isn't the only face-off with Philadelphia that will bring traffic to Houston.

The Houston Astros will also be taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series.

Although the game will be played in Philadelphia, the watch party at Minute Maid Mark is sure to draw large crowds.

And, it's happening at the exact same time as the Texans game!

If you plan to be around the South Loop or downtown Houston on Thursday, be sure to give yourself extra time, or just avoid the area all together.

