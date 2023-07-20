WB lanes of S. Sam Houston Tollway at West Bellfort reopened after police activity prompts shutdown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police activity on the South Sam Houston Tollway at West Bellfort prompted most westbound lanes of the freeway to be shut down Thursday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 live stream channel.

Those lanes have since been reopened.

Houston TranStar cameras captured a man at the ledge of the tollway just after 12 p.m. before it appears he jumped.

That man's condition is unknown.

ABC13 is working to get more information about the incident.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map