Driver rescued from overturned big rig on 610 North Loop WB at I-45 near the Heights

An overturned 18-wheeler crash is blocking all mainlanes of the 610 N Loop WB at I-45. Use Cavalcade as an alternate route @abc13houston #ABC13 https://t.co/Er6BGvfxuA pic.twitter.com/Tt6WYsr1sP — ABC13 Houston Traffic (@abc13traffic) September 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was rescued from an overturned big rig that blocked traffic early Wednesday morning near the Heights area.The westbound lanes of the 610 N Loop at I-45 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. after being shut down for about four hoursVideo showed first responders pulling the driver out of the big rig, then tending to him before wheeling him into an ambulance.He appeared to be moving and alert.It's unclear what led to the crash.