Driver rescued from overturned big rig on 610 North Loop WB at I-45 near the Heights

Driver rescued after big rig oveturns on North Loop at North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was rescued from an overturned big rig that blocked traffic early Wednesday morning near the Heights area.

The westbound lanes of the 610 N Loop at I-45 reopened shortly after 7 a.m. after being shut down for about four hours



Video showed first responders pulling the driver out of the big rig, then tending to him before wheeling him into an ambulance.

He appeared to be moving and alert.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

