Expect delays after sand truck catches fire on Southwest Freeway at Hwy 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear a sand truck that caught fire Monday morning on I-69 inbound at Highway 6.

All the inbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted to the feeder road.

You can use US-90 or SH-99 as alternate routes.



It's not clear what caused the fire or if there were injuries.

Views from SkyEye show the cab on its side.



