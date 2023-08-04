Houston Police Department on scene of a deadly rollover accident in southwest area near Meyerland

The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent rollover crash in southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are on the scene of a roll-over accident that occurred Friday afternoon near the Meyerland area, according to Houston police.

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the 4600 block of N. Braeswood Boulevard and the South Loop.

Details are limited as to how the crash happened, but officials say at least one car was involved.

An officer happened to be upon the accident and asked for additional units and medical help, according to HPD.

It was confirmed later there was at least one person who died, HPD said.

ABC13 SkyEye was over the wreckage and saw several officers surrounding the area and one vehicle that was flipped over.

An investigation is underway.

