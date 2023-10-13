Deadly pedestrian crash on I-45 southbound at Memorial Drive causes delays for morning commuters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Traffic was slow-moving on Friday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the I-45 North Freeway near downtown Houston.

According to Houston Transtar, the deadly crash happened on the southbound lanes at Memorial Drive at 5:59 a.m.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

All southbound lanes were closed, causing major delays for drivers. By 7 a.m., just one lane of traffic was getting by.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash.

To avoid the backups, drivers coming in from the Katy area can take Memorial Drive. Drivers coming in from the Greenspoint area can take I-610 to Airline Drive.