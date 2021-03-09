Pandemic has changed Houston's commuting habits, according to new study

Since the beginning of the pandemic, weekly average driving is down 9% in Houston, according to a study from Bumper Data Analysis.
Texas is among the states that saw the largest weekly decrease in driving post-lockdown with a 3% drop. That tied with New York. Hawaii, California, Florida and Arizona were the only states with greater decreases in traffic. Analysts attribute much of that to a decline in tourism in those states as well.
Houston's public transportation use is down 44%.
Walking as a mode of transportation has grown. It's up 5%. That may not seem like a big jump, but Houston ranks second in the nation for large cities on how much walking has increased, according to Bumper. Only Dallas saw a bigger increase in walking - up 8%.
The city of Houston's Vision Zero Project is working to help improve pedestrian safety, especially around intersections. If you are walking on a street without a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street, so you can see oncoming traffic.
