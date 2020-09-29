Google tracking Texas traffic patterns during pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Google has new data showing places people are going more frequently - and places they are avoiding - during the pandemic. Google looked at countries across the globe, including the U.S., and broke down the information by state.In Texas, travel to workplaces is still down 35% compared to normal levels. Trips to transit stations are down 28%. Visits to retail and recreation are also lower than normal at 12%.The only two categories that saw an increase were parks and residential. Trips to places like public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and public gardens saw an increase of 35%. Time spent at residences is up 9% compared to baseline.