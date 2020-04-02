Traffic

What the COVID-19 crisis has done to Houston's traffic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's no surprise that with the extended work at home order, we are continuing to see lighter traffic. ABC13 collected data from Transtar comparing traffic before and during the pandemic.

Transtar measured the number of cars using a radar site at I-10/Katy Freeway and Voss, and compared to this time last year, the number of cars passing through this location in a 24-hour period is down approximately 50%.

Looking at single-day data, on March 25, 2019 there were 108,881 cars on the road in a 24-hour period. On March 25, 2020, there were only 39,022.

During the peak morning rush hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., traffic volume dropped 39%, and in the heaviest evening rush hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., it's down 47%.

Transtar also looked at speed data on our freeways. And no surprise, fewer cars mean faster speeds.

On I-45 North, measurements show the average inbound speeds at about 64 miles per hour, which was an increase of 121%. The inbound speed on the Gulf Freeway increased by 77% and on the Southwest Freeway, the increase was 105%.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontravelcoronavirustrafficcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Show More
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
More TOP STORIES News