Travelers have less restrictions while flying ahead of Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Americans are making their way to the airport just in time to celebrate one of the nation's busiest travel holidays this weekend.And for many, Memorial Day weekend will be their first time traveling since the pandemic began over one year ago.Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, government officials implemented travel restrictions and set regulations on airport policies in effort to prevent the spread of the virus.In recent days, official CDC guidelines have been pulled back for those who have been fully vaccinated. Requirements that were once mandatory, such as wearing a mask, have been left to the decision of the individual in many states.Here in Houston, travelers are still expected to wear a mask at both Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.Friday was off to a busy start as people scurried to make their flights.So far, about 3.4 million people have already made their way through the two airports.Experts said about 37 million people around the nation are expected to be traveling this weekend by car or air travel, which is the most amount of travelers reported in the past year."It's very surprising," one traveler said. "I didn't think it would be this busy this early, and its very different."