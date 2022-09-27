Overturned cement truck blocks all eastbound lanes on I-10 Katy Freeway at Cane Island Parkway

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Cane Island Parkway are closed after a cement truck overturned.

Video from the scene shows the truck completely on its side in the roadway.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but according to Houston Transtar, it was reported shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers can take US- 90 or the feeder road as an alternate route.

