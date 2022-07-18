Houston traffic: Diesel spill from big-rig crash blocks westbound I-10 at San Jacinto River

Update: Heavy truck crash incident still working on I-10 East Freeway westbound at the San Jacinto River. Crews hope to open a single lane soon. It will take time to get the other lanes opened as crews work to clear the scene. pic.twitter.com/QoWBvbA0jF — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) July 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling on Interstate 10 toward Houston from points like Chambers County and Beaumont, you're going to face traffic delays this afternoon.Crews are trying to clear a two-vehicle crash that involves an 18-wheeler that spewed diesel across the westbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway at the San Jacinto River.Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident also involving a pickup truck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews hope to open at least one lane as the cleaning gets underway.No injuries were immediately reported.