Houston traffic: Diesel spill from big-rig crash blocks westbound I-10 at San Jacinto River

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're traveling on Interstate 10 toward Houston from points like Chambers County and Beaumont, you're going to face traffic delays this afternoon.

Crews are trying to clear a two-vehicle crash that involves an 18-wheeler that spewed diesel across the westbound lanes of I-10 East Freeway at the San Jacinto River.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident also involving a pickup truck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, crews hope to open at least one lane as the cleaning gets underway.

No injuries were immediately reported.



