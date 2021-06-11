traffic

There's another big closure this weekend: Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Southeast Houston commuters will want to find a route other than the Gulf Freeway this weekend due to a planned closure impacting all northbound main lanes.

Northbound I-45 is scheduled to be shut down Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 14 at 5 a.m. for road work at Broadway/Park Place, according to TxDOT.

Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road in that area.

A couple of other detour options include taking College Avenue or Winkler Drive to Highway 3. You can also exit Airport Boulevard and head toward Telephone Road to get around the closure.

Southeast Houston traffic isn't the only area expected to be a problem this weekend. The well-publicized closures impacting I-69/US-59 Southwest Freeway and the I-610 West Loop are underway. Unlike the Gulf Freeway project, this one will take a while to complete.

Construction began at the interchange in September 2017 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Trying to think of your shortcut already? Don't worry! We've got the top detours in the video below.
It's about to get real near I-610 and the Southwest Freeway, Houston! Don't worry, ABC13 has got the top shortcuts and detours all in one place.


