There's another big closure this weekend: Gulf Freeway

Northbound I-45 is scheduled to be shut down Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 14 at 5 a.m. for road work at Broadway/Park Place, according to TxDOT.
Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road in that area.
A couple of other detour options include taking College Avenue or Winkler Drive to Highway 3. You can also exit Airport Boulevard and head toward Telephone Road to get around the closure.
Southeast Houston traffic isn't the only area expected to be a problem this weekend. The well-publicized closures impacting I-69/US-59 Southwest Freeway and the I-610 West Loop are underway. Unlike the Gulf Freeway project, this one will take a while to complete.
Construction began at the interchange in September 2017 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Trying to think of your shortcut already? Don't worry! We've got the top detours in the video below.
