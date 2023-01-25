Downed power lines cause massive backup on Gulf Freeway

The power lines blocked southbound lanes near Fuqua, forcing some drivers to sit in traffic for hours.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Downed power lines caused massive traffic backups for drivers on the Gulf Freeway following Tuesday's severe weather moving through the area.

According to Houston Transtar, the lines blocked three frontage lanes of the southbound feeder road near Fuqua. Only one lane could get by. The blocked lanes were initially reported at about 4:30 p.m. Delays had built to hours by the evening rush hour.

ABC13 heard reports of at least one viewer who said they had spent as much as three hours sitting in the standstill traffic.

Highway 3 is available as an alternate, but expect additional delays in the area. Power outages could impact traffic signals as well.

