I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound shut down at Houston Ave. due to truck accident

All mainlanes of 10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave remain closed due to heavy truck incident. Heavy truck struck the Houston Ave bridge and crews are on scene to inspect the bridge as they work to clear the scene. Traffic still being diverted to I-45. pic.twitter.com/4QMI5zrp37 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 22, 2020

I-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck incident. Traffic being diverted to I-45. pic.twitter.com/rfASVlNGFe — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 22, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6160010" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Spool City' is back: Check out how motorists dealt with the loose obstructions on the I-10.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have shut down all eastbound lanes of I-10 after a truck carrying giant spools hit the Houston Avenue bridge.Crews are inspecting the bridge, which has been hit frequently by large vehicles in the past.Drivers will want to avoid the area while the accident is cleared. Traffic is being diverted to I-45 in the area.