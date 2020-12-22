Traffic

I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound shut down at Houston Ave. due to truck accident

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have shut down all eastbound lanes of I-10 after a truck carrying giant spools hit the Houston Avenue bridge.

Crews are inspecting the bridge, which has been hit frequently by large vehicles in the past.



Drivers will want to avoid the area while the accident is cleared. Traffic is being diverted to I-45 in the area.



REMEMBER THIS? Multiple loose spools spotted in middle of I-10 near downtown
'Spool City' is back: Check out how motorists dealt with the loose obstructions on the I-10.



