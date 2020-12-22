I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound shut down at Houston Ave. due to truck accident

Crews are inspecting the bridge, which has been hit frequently by large vehicles in the past.
All mainlanes of 10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave remain closed due to heavy truck incident. Heavy truck struck the Houston Ave bridge and crews are on scene to inspect the bridge as they work to clear the scene. Traffic still being diverted to I-45. pic.twitter.com/4QMI5zrp37— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 22, 2020
Drivers will want to avoid the area while the accident is cleared. Traffic is being diverted to I-45 in the area.
I-10 Katy eastbound at Houston Ave all mainlanes blocked due to heavy truck incident. Traffic being diverted to I-45. pic.twitter.com/rfASVlNGFe— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) December 22, 2020
REMEMBER THIS? Multiple loose spools spotted in middle of I-10 near downtown
