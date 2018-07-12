Truck slams into Houston Ave. bridge on I-10

The Houston Avenue Bridge over I-10 was struck -- again -- by a truck traveling inbound on I-10 on Thursday morning.A huge shipping container is sitting on the shoulder of I-10, after a too-tall truck struck the bridge.Traffic lanes were briefly blocked as authorities worked to clear the container from the freeway.This is the third time the bridge has been hit this year. The most recent accident happened in June.It always causes a backup, and when there's significant damage, repairs can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2015, TxDOT installed cameras with infrared technology on I-10 at Mercury and Wirt to detect trucks loads taller than 14 feet. When the system is triggered, it takes a photo and a message sign instructs drivers to take the 610 Loop instead, a route with higher clearances.TxDOT does have future plans to increase the bridge height, but that's likely years away.TxDOT checked records for ABC13 dating back to 2011. Over the years, various emergency repairs have totaled $753,371.10.It's important to note, some portion of this money can be reimbursed by insurance companies.TxDOT was not able to immediately provide reimbursement data, but the emergency repair costs certainly give us an idea of the scope of the problem.