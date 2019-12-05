18-wheeler loses cargo container after slamming into Houston Avenue Bridge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All traffic lanes of I-10 are back open after an 18-wheeler carrying a cargo container hit the Houston Avenue bridge.Authorities were called out to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at I-10 East right under the overpass.According to crews at the scene, the cargo the 18-wheeler was carrying was apparently too high to go under the bridge. The container came off the 18-wheeler due to the impact, but no injuries were reported.This is just one of several times the bridge has been hit. Last year, multiple trucks also slammed into the bridge, causing them to lose their load.TxDOT does have future plans to increase the bridge height, but that's likely years away.