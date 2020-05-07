Traffic

SPOOL CITY: 3 loose spools spotted in the middle of I-10 near I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, we have another runaway spool!

If you were driving between I-10 near the I-45 interchange this morning, you may have noticed the three loose spools in the middle of the road.

Drivers have been taking precautions as they tried to make their way down the road while dodging the spools.

This is the first report ABC13 has received of a loose spool in 2020. Just last year, another spool caused traffic delays after getting stuck under the 610 West Loop overpass at Highway 59.

In 2018, there were several spool incidents where drivers had to dodge them as it was rolling through traffic.

