I-10 EB lanes at Park Ten reopened after jackknifed semi-trailer cleared in west Houston

I-10 Katy Freeway (eastbound) @ Park Ten, vehicle crash involving semi-trailer has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of I-10 eastbound in west Houston are reopened after a jackknifed semi-trailer blocked it late Wednesday morning.Houston TranStar cameras captured some cars driving into the HOV lane just to get around the wreck.SkyEye was over the crash, where backups were building.It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.