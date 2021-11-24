semi crash

I-10 EB lanes at Park Ten reopened after jackknifed semi-trailer cleared in west Houston

Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocks inbound Katy Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes of I-10 eastbound in west Houston are reopened after a jackknifed semi-trailer blocked it late Wednesday morning.

Houston TranStar cameras captured some cars driving into the HOV lane just to get around the wreck.

SkyEye was over the crash, where backups were building.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.



