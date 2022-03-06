traffic

Southbound lanes cleared on Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after a motorcycle accident, HCSO says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes are clear on the Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after a motorcycle accident, HCSO says.

Life Flight responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. but it's unclear how many people, if any, were transported to the hospital.

No other vehicles were involved. See back for more information.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffic camerasfreewaytraffictraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
HPD searching for truck driver after motorcyclist killed on I-10
2 lanes of Katy Fwy closed at Houston Ave. due to spool, HPD says
Houston traffic: West Loop slated for more changes this year
Houston at the top of list for worst traffic congestion in Texas
TOP STORIES
10K mail-in ballots not in unofficial count, Harris Co. officials say
Gas prices approach record highs at $4 a gallon, report shows
2 children in stable condition after being hit by a car at a party
'Baywatch Weekend' festival canceled for failure to produce permits
Grab a jacket & umbrella as a cold front moves in Monday morning
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash after not wearing seat belt
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Show More
Deputy injured after driver slams into car
A fatal shooting leaves one dead and one injured at Buffalo Wild Wings
US ready to assist detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
More TOP STORIES News