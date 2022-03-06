Southbound lanes cleared on Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after a motorcycle accident, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The southbound lanes are clear on the Sam Houston Tollway at West Road after a motorcycle accident, HCSO says.Life Flight responded to the scene just after 4 p.m. but it's unclear how many people, if any, were transported to the hospital.No other vehicles were involved. See back for more information.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.