Both directions of Southwest Freeway at West Loop to be closed this weekend and next week

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mapping out those big weekend plans? Be sure to also plan for a major closure at the intersection of our busiest freeways.

Beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close all northbound and southbound mainlanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at the I-610 West Loop. The main lanes will reopen again at 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Another important heads up: Lanes will also be closed nightly from Monday, Sept. 11, to Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each weekday night.

