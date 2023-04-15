Outbound lanes on IH-10 East at Beltway closed after deadly crash, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed during a major wreck on the East Freeway at the Beltway, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The media player shows a live look at the closure.

Houston TranStar verified the four-vehicle crash at 6:03 a.m. on Saturday on IH-10 East.

All of the eastbound lanes are shut down as deputies investigate the scene. Commuters can take Normandy to Woodforest as an alternate route.

Gonzalez told Eyewitness News drivers can expect the roads to be closed until roughly 9:30 a.m.

Investigators told ABC13 the woman who died was one of the drivers involved in the wreck.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab. Live traffic map