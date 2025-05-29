13 Alert Traffic: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on North Freeway outbound near downtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash that caused a total roadway closure on the North Freeway Thursday morning.

Houston TranStar verified that the crash happened at 3:21 a.m. on IH-45 North northbound after North Main Street.

The Houston Police Department told Eyewitness News that a driver was allegedly speeding when they lost control and were ejected from their vehicle.

Investigators said other cars on the freeway crashed into each other while trying to avoid the overturned vehicle in the middle of the road.

ABC13 was at the scene, where it appears at least five vehicles were involved.

Backups start near downtown, so plan on giving yourself extra time if this area is part of your morning commute. The inbound HOV lanes on IH-45 are also closed due to emergency vehicles blocking them.

