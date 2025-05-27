Driver dies after car hydroplanes and hits tree on I-10 feeder at Mason Road, deputies say

The Katy Freeway feeder is closed at Mason after a car hydroplaned and hit a tree, killing the driver in west Harris County, according to deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are warning drivers to be careful in Tuesday's rain after a car hydroplaned and hit a tree, killing the driver in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday amid severe weather.

Investigators said the driver was going westbound on the Katy Freeway, exited on Mason Road, and hit a large puddle of water.

The driver lost control, hydroplaned, and hit a tree, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the man driving the car died at the scene, and a woman in the passenger seat was taken to the hospital.

"Watch your speed. Make sure you're looking ahead of your vehicle. If you hit a body of water, don't steer. Just keep driving straight through it. Keep on gas, and you'll be OK," Sgt. B. Bondurant said.

