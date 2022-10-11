Deadly crash on I-10 E westbound to I-45 northbound shuts down all lanes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash has shut down all westbound lanes of the I-10 East Freeway to I-45 northbound near downtown Houston.

The wreck happened at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Houston police Sgt. David Rose, two trucks collided in the lanes leading up to the entrance ramp of I-45. The drivers were going highway speed.

During the collision, one of the truck drivers lost control, ended up going across all moving lanes of traffic, and slammed into trees between the actual main lanes of I-10 and the ramp.

One person was pinned inside the vehicle. When paramedics arrived, they found him dead.

The driver in the other pickup was not impaired, Rose said, adding that a woman was also inside the truck. They are both expected to be OK, suffering minor injuries.

Authorities are working to determine who was at fault.

If this is part of your commute, you'll want to plan accordingly. This is a major thoroughfare that is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Your alternate route is now 610.

