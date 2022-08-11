Deadly crash shuts down all northbound mainlanes of North Freeway at Greens

Be prepared! You'll want to avoid I-45 northbound at Greens Road this morning. Drivers can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mainlanes are blocked after a deadly crash on the I-45 North Freeway northbound at Greens Road.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on Thursday.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly crash, but according to Houston Transtar, it involved three vehicles.

To avoid delays, drivers can take the Hardy Toll Road as an alternate route.

