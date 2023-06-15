If you're headed to Hobby Airport, you'll want to give yourself some extra time. Drivers can take Telephone Road or Highway 3 as an alternate route.

All I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound lanes closed near Beltway after deadly crash involving pedestrian

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're headed to Hobby Airport on Thursday morning, you'll want to give yourself some extra time.

A deadly cash involving a pedestrian on the I-45 Gulf Freeway near Fuqua Street, just north of Beltway 8, has left all southbound lanes closed.

Houston Transtar reported the crash at 6:15 a.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched all the way past the I-610 South Loop.

Drivers can take Telephone Road or Highway 3 as an alternate route.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the deadly crash.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.

