Multiple lanes of 610 South Loop blocked at Galveston Road due to crash, TxDOT says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple lanes of 610 South Loop are blocked at Galveston Road and Broadway due to a major crash, according to TxDOT.

Thursday's crash happened at about 2 p.m. A photo from TxDOT shows a vehicle with heavy damage to its front bumper. Traffic jam building up can also be seen in the image.

The cause of the crash or if anyone was injured is unknown.

It's unclear how long the crash will take to clear the crash, but TxDOT is warning drivers to expect delays.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

