Construction on Houston-area roadways could delay your Halloween plans

Watch out for two closures in the Galleria area and a major closure on Houston's southside.
I-69
The ramp from northbound I-69 to the southbound West Loop I-610 closes at 9 p.m. Friday. The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.
To avoid the closure, drivers can exit at Weslayan and make a U-turn.
At the same time, two outside lanes of I-69 northbound will be closed between Fountainview and the West Loop during the same time period, likely causing delays.
I-610
The westbound connector ramp from I-45 northbound to I-610 will be completely closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.
Drivers can exit at Broadway and go through the intersection to I-45 north instead.
The westbound lanes I-610 from SH-225 to I-45 will also be completely closed during that time frame.
Drivers can exit at Broadway and go through the intersection to the I-610 westbound entrance. The exit to I-45 south will be open.
TONIGHT: crews will close I-610 South Loop westbound from SH 225 to I-45 starting Friday at 9pm until Monday, Nov. 1 at 5am. Seek alternate route during the closure. The I-610 S. Loop westbound exit ramp to I-45 northbound will also be closed during this time.
To read more about Houston-area roadway construction, visit houstontranstar.org.
