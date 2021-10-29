road closure

Construction on Houston-area roadways could delay your Halloween plans

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Make sure you plan ahead! Construction on Houston-area roadways may slow down your weekend Halloween plans.

Watch out for two closures in the Galleria area and a major closure on Houston's southside.

I-69

The ramp from northbound I-69 to the southbound West Loop I-610 closes at 9 p.m. Friday. The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. Sunday.

To avoid the closure, drivers can exit at Weslayan and make a U-turn.

At the same time, two outside lanes of I-69 northbound will be closed between Fountainview and the West Loop during the same time period, likely causing delays.

I-610

The westbound connector ramp from I-45 northbound to I-610 will be completely closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers can exit at Broadway and go through the intersection to I-45 north instead.

The westbound lanes I-610 from SH-225 to I-45 will also be completely closed during that time frame.

Drivers can exit at Broadway and go through the intersection to the I-610 westbound entrance. The exit to I-45 south will be open.



To read more about Houston-area roadway construction, visit houstontranstar.org.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonhalloweenconstructionroad closureroad repair
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD CLOSURE
Southwest Fwy traffic flowing again after power lines go down
Tomball Tollway's closure underway for most of December
Deadly shooting prompts exit closure on Hwy 249 SB, police say
Major long-term closures at 610 and 288 interchange about to start
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News