All northbound lanes of North Freeway closed after police chase ends in fiery crash on Tidwell

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers should expect traffic delays after a police chase led to a fiery crash on I-45, closing all northbound lanes in one portion of the freeway Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 12:22 p.m. on the North Freeway at Tidwell Road on Houston TranStar.

Houston police said the chase was self-initiated involving a fugitive and that one person was detained.

Traffic cameras showed large smoke coming out of the crashed vehicle and firefighters working to put it out.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area.

