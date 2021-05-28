summer fun

Take your kids to the movies this summer for as little as $1

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- Movie theaters in the Houston area are kicking off summer with discounted tickets for children.

Regal, Studio Movie Grill, and Alamo Drafthouse are offering cheap tickets for children during select days this summer. View details about the promotions below:

Regal Entertainment

Regal Entertainment brought back their Summer Movie Express. Kids' tickets are just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer. Check out your local theater for specific times of the promotion.

Featured movies include Smurfs: The Lost Village, Smallfoot, and Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs.

Studio Movie Grill

Studio Movie Grill offers a $6 Children's Summer Series that includes a small popcorn and a small drink.

Featured movies include Pets, Minions, and Madagascar.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse's All Kids Camp tickets are $3 for children. Most locations offer $3 tickets for children of all ages, little kids, big kids, and grownup kids, but some locations are age 3 and up. Check out the Drafthouse website for theater details.

Featured movies include Curious George, Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and Babe.

Visit the theaters' websites for more information.
