Mayor Turner announces One Safe Summer geared to keep Houstonians safe while during hot months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to the national lifeguard shortage, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department has planned to open all city pools in three phases. This comes as Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the new One Safe Summer Campaign.
In a press release sent to ABC13, Turner said this campaign is a considerable effort, with the main goal being to keep all out of harm's way while visiting swimming pools and bodies of water.
The mayor will be working with the Houston Police and Fire Departments, who have also worked for One Safe Houston, which has resulted in lower crime in several areas of the city.
"We plan to do everything we can to keep our citizens safe this summer,"
Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "It requires a huge team effort from several City of Houston departments focused on one thing -- keeping everyone out of harm's way. With the start of the summer swim season also upon us, we want Houstonians to know we're looking out for their safety & well-being."
As the summer months begin and more lifeguards are needed, the three phases of Houston pools opening will be to help equitably distribute the workforce, according to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.
"While we are still in need of more lifeguards, we will be opening pools in every City Council District, and as more lifeguards come onboard and are certified this summer, we will open additional pools. Our number one goal remains unchanged & that is making this summer as safe as possible for everyone who visits our swimming pools," Kenneth Allen, director of Houston Parks & Recreation Department, said.
Below are the phases and dates when area pools will open starting on Memorial Day weekend. All pools will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29.
Phase 1 - Schedule A, Saturday, May 27th - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 28th - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Phase II - Schedule A Operations
*For Phase II, 24 aquatic centers, including pools listed in Phase 1, will open and operate on a rotating schedule beginning June 3.
June 3 - September 3, 2023, Saturday, Tuesday, & Thursday - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Phase II: Schedule B Operation
Sunday, June 4 - Sunday, September 3, 2023,
Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
According to the department, Phase III will only happen if additional hiring and staff onboarding happens. Recruitment will last until the end of June.
All pools will be closed on Mondays for regular maintenance. You can visit the Houston Parks website for information on when additional swim days and locations will be added.