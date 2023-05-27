It's been a year with COVID, so naturally, we all want to enjoy some summer fun. Before you head out to a water park or beach, here are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Mayor Turner announces One Safe Summer geared to keep Houstonians safe while during hot months

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Due to the national lifeguard shortage, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department has planned to open all city pools in three phases. This comes as Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the new One Safe Summer Campaign.

In a press release sent to ABC13, Turner said this campaign is a considerable effort, with the main goal being to keep all out of harm's way while visiting swimming pools and bodies of water.

The mayor will be working with the Houston Police and Fire Departments, who have also worked for One Safe Houston, which has resulted in lower crime in several areas of the city.

"We plan to do everything we can to keep our citizens safe this summer,"

Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "It requires a huge team effort from several City of Houston departments focused on one thing -- keeping everyone out of harm's way. With the start of the summer swim season also upon us, we want Houstonians to know we're looking out for their safety & well-being."

As the summer months begin and more lifeguards are needed, the three phases of Houston pools opening will be to help equitably distribute the workforce, according to the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

"While we are still in need of more lifeguards, we will be opening pools in every City Council District, and as more lifeguards come onboard and are certified this summer, we will open additional pools. Our number one goal remains unchanged & that is making this summer as safe as possible for everyone who visits our swimming pools," Kenneth Allen, director of Houston Parks & Recreation Department, said.

Below are the phases and dates when area pools will open starting on Memorial Day weekend. All pools will be closed on Memorial Day, May 29.

Phase 1 - Schedule A, Saturday, May 27th - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Agnes Moffitt -10645 Hammerly Blvd., 77043

Lincoln City -979 Grenshaw St., 77088

Emancipation -3018 Emancipation, 77004

Wilson Memorial -100 Gilpin St., 77034

Sharpstown -6855-A Harbor Town Dr., 77036

Townwood -3402 Simsbrook Dr., 77045

Sunday, May 28th - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Love- 1000 West 12th St., 77008

T. C. Jester - 4205 T. C. Jester Blvd., 77018

Sunnyside- 502 Bellfort St., 77051

Alief 11903 -Bellaire Blvd., 77072

S. Quintanilla (Denver Harbor) -1020 Gazin St., 77020

Mason -541 South 75th St., 77023

Phase II - Schedule A Operations

*For Phase II, 24 aquatic centers, including pools listed in Phase 1, will open and operate on a rotating schedule beginning June 3.

June 3 - September 3, 2023, Saturday, Tuesday, & Thursday - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Agnes Moffitt-10645 Hammerly Blvd., 77043

Lincoln City-979 Grenshaw St., 77088

Emancipation-3018 Emancipation, 77004

Wilson Memorial-100 Gilpin St., 77034

Sharpstown 6855-A -Harbor Town Dr., 77036

Townwood 3402- Simsbrook Dr., 77045

North Wayside -9551 N. Wayside Dr., 77028

Judson Robinson, Sr. -1422 Ledwicke St., 77029

Reveille -7700 Oak Vista, 77087

Cloverland -801 Hickock Ln., 77047

Greenwood -602 Beresford St., 77015

Independence Heights -603 East 35th St., 77022

Phase II: Schedule B Operation

Sunday, June 4 - Sunday, September 3, 2023,

Sunday - 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday - 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Schwartz- 8203 Vogue St. 77055 A

Memorial -6402 Arnot St. 77007 C

MacGregor -5225 Calhoun Rd. 77021

Sagemont -11507 Hughes Rd. 77089

Northline -6911 Nordling Rd. 77076

Stude -1031 Stude St. 77007

Love -1000 West 12th St. 77008

T. C. Jester -4205 T. C. Jester Blvd. 77018

Sunnyside -3502 Bellfort St. 77051

Alief -11903 Bellaire Blvd. 77072

S Quintanilla (Denver Harbor) -1020 Gazin St. 77020

Mason -541 South 75th St. 77023

According to the department, Phase III will only happen if additional hiring and staff onboarding happens. Recruitment will last until the end of June.

All pools will be closed on Mondays for regular maintenance. You can visit the Houston Parks website for information on when additional swim days and locations will be added.