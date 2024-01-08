Looking to go to Saturday's match-up between the Texans and Browns? Here are the ticket prices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans have secured their spot in the 2024 NFL playoffs and are slated to play Saturday, Jan. 14, and tickets are on sale now!

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the Texans, now 10-7 in the regular season, beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 to clinch a playoff berth, which has not been done since 2019.

It was a different story on Sunday as fans found themselves rooting for the Titans to beat the divisional rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So, what does this mean?

Since the Jaguars lost, the Texans were able to snag the AFC South division title for the seventh time. Just last year, they finished last in the division with a 3-13-1 record in the regular season.

It also means the Texans will open the playoffs at NRG Stadium against the Cleveland Browns. This will be the first post-season meeting for these two teams, who played against each other on Christmas Eve in the regular season, but the Browns took the charge and won 33-26.

What are the tickets going for?

As of now, fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster with the cheapest ticket starting at $175. For that price, you'll be seated in sections 600-652, the stadium's upper level.

From there, tickets begin to increase one section at a time. The 500s are seeing prices from $275 to $583.

If you're looking to sit in luxury in the club seats, for now, you'll see prices ranging from $325 to $1,900.

The Texans and Browns kick-off Super Wild Card Weekend at NRG Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.