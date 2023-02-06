Houston Texans Senior Showcase giving chances to unsigned seniors to meet with Division II schools

The combine format is for unsigned seniors in high school looking to continue their football careers and get an education.

HOUSTON,Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans hosted the 15th annual senior showcase at Methodist Training Facility.

Former Milby High School head coach Phil Camp founded the combine with this in mind: Give players exposure to college coaches.

In attendance, 42 colleges from the Division II, Division III, and NAIA levels evaluated 500 football players of all positions and offered aid to play football while earning a degree.

Of all the athletes in attendance, one stole the entire show, Waltrip High School's Carlos Rasgado.

Standing at 5 foot' 4 inches and 120 pounds, the shortest athlete in attendance, said don't judge him by his height, but by his heart.

"It all comes down to who wants that ball more. I said to myself this guy likes to play rough. I like that. I'm going to give him some work," Rasgado said.

Rasgado impressed on a 1-on-1 drill where the defender seemingly locked him down, but Rasgado made do with what he had.

Realizing his shirt was coming off, Rasgado stripped it mid-run and caught the pass, causing cheers to erupt from coaches and fellow players.

Rasgado is also a multi-sport athlete with good grades.

"The height has always been a problem with me, but you know what, I'm a track runner, I wrestle, and I play soccer. I have a 3.9 GPA, no C's, no D's, just A's and B's, but my heart is always going to win out."

Due to the showcase, nearly $140 million in scholarships and aid have been awarded to Houston area athletes.