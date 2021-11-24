hall of fame

Houston Texans boast Andre Johnson and Vince Wilfork as former players on Hall of Fame shortlist

Johnson is the Texans' franchise record holder in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
EMBED <>More Videos

5 fast facts about Andre Johnson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Andre Johnson's illustrious accolades continue to mount even well after his playing days are over.

The play-making wide receiver was announced as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in his first year of eligibility.

The video above covers some fast facts about Andre Johnson.

Johnson isn't the only former Texan to appear this year as a first-year HOF semifinalist. Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who played his final two seasons in Houston at the end of his 13-year NFL career, is also on the ballot.

Other players who are on the semifinals ballot in their first year of eligibility are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, and Demarcus Ware. Johnson, Wilfork and all of these players last played in the 2016 season.

Other semifinalists of note include Steve Tasker and Eddie George, who have played in Houston with the Oilers. George is a first-time semifinalist but has been hall eligible since 2009.

So far, only Ed Reed is a former Texans player who has been inducted into the hall.

What happens next? The 26 semifinalists are whittled down to 15 finalists. From there, the hall's 49-person selection committee will select the 2022 class ahead of Super Bowl LVI set for next February.

Enshrinement for this class is slated for next August.

A who's who list of players hoping to make the hall can be found on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

SEE ALSO: Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor
EMBED More News Videos

Texans honor Andre Johnson with induction into "Ring of Honor."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnflhall of famefootballhouston texans
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALL OF FAME
3-time Olympic medalist softball pitcher plays final game
Former Houston Oilers say Tennessee Titans franchise is 'home'
Apollo inducts Mary J. Blige into historic Walk of Fame
'You don't want COVID,' Michael Strahan says in 'GMA' message
TOP STORIES
250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Neighbor follows suspect's tracks to recover woman's stolen bike
Fire leaves 4 Houston families without homes on Thanksgiving
H-E-B leader gifts $5M to historic Houston-area university
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old out out of Dickinson
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
Show More
Downtown Houston Thanksgiving Day parade canceled due to weather
Man accused of dragging HPD officer after shoplifting arrested
Dry but cool for Black Friday
Super Feast food donation event still desperately needs volunteers
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
More TOP STORIES News