Houston Texans boast Andre Johnson and Vince Wilfork as former players on Hall of Fame shortlist

Texans honor Andre Johnson with induction into "Ring of Honor."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Andre Johnson's illustrious accolades continue to mount even well after his playing days are over.The play-making wide receiver was announced as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in his first year of eligibility.Johnson isn't the only former Texan to appear this year as a first-year HOF semifinalist. Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, who played his final two seasons in Houston at the end of his 13-year NFL career, is also on the ballot.Other players who are on the semifinals ballot in their first year of eligibility are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Robert Mathis, Steve Smith, and Demarcus Ware. Johnson, Wilfork and all of these players last played in the 2016 season.Other semifinalists of note include Steve Tasker and Eddie George, who have played in Houston with the Oilers. George is a first-time semifinalist but has been hall eligible since 2009.So far, only Ed Reed is a former Texans player who has been inducted into the hall.What happens next? The 26 semifinalists are whittled down to 15 finalists. From there, the hall's 49-person selection committee will select the 2022 class ahead of Super Bowl LVI set for next February.Enshrinement for this class is slated for next August.A who's who list of players hoping to make the hall can be found on the