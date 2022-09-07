Texans unveil new NRG Stadium menu just in time for Sunday's home opener game

Are you a food lover? Then get ready for this amazing menu waiting for you at NRG Stadium for this year's football season kicking off on Sunday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Creative, tasty, and anything but low-calorie. The Texans showed off their new NRG Stadium menu on Wednesday.

"We're making those game day favorites just a little elevated, so the guests can really enjoy," Clements, the Senior Director for Aramark, said.

Texans Firecracker Pickles are marinated in Kool-Aid, rolled in Cheetos, and deep fried.

"Fries! Everyone loves fries when you come to a game, but let's get loaded fries in the concession stands. So we have so many different options this year for all the guests here at NRG Stadium to enjoy," Clements said.

Wowza! Ready for a Que-Dawg? It's a hot dog topped with pulled pork, waffle fries topped with a variety of meats, and Hot Cheeto chicken tenders. Enjoy!

"We've rolled out our menus early this year. We started when soccer started with all of our menus across all of our departments to make sure the team is successful, and we hit the ground running this Sunday for the Texans home opener," Clements said.

Do you want to attend the home opener game? Well, you're in luck! Tickets are still available, starting at $64. Check out the Houston Texans website for more details.

Do you need a beard trim before the home opener game? The Texans will have a beard trimming on Friday featuring the iconic Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith's beard and some of the players.

