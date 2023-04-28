CJ Stroud, like Alabama's Bryce Young, is one of the the 2023 NFL Draft's top prospects. The upcoming draft, though, isn't the first time Stroud's talents went head-to-head with Young's.

Houston Texans' No. 2 pick CJ Stroud is no stranger to competing with Bryce Young

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Have the Texans finally found the answer to their woeful questions at quarterback?

CJ Stroud was picked with the second overall pick on Thursday when the 2023 NFL Draft's first round got underway.

Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young were the two names expected to be selected very early, and that comes down to their talent.

Stroud revealed to ESPN ahead of the draft that one of his earliest goals is to enter the Elite 11 QB competition for the nation's top high school throwers.

SEE ALSO: CJ Stroud confident and comfortable ahead of 1st round

The 21-year-old from Ohio State, by way of Rancho Cucamonga, California, wasn't sure he would qualify for the event, which also included Young.

Not only did he earn a spot, he won overall MVP honors.

It's a proud moment for CJ, whose real first name is Coleridge.

SEE ALSO: NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and top prospects to know