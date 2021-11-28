Houston Texans

Houston Texans fall to the New York Jets in 21-14 loss at home

By
Texans face Jets at home after last week's end to 8-week losing streak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans were looking to build momentum after winning their second game of the season and snapping an eight-game losing streak last week, but unfortunately, they're back to losing again.

The Texans fell to the New York Jets, 21-14.

A week ago, the Texans stunned the first-place Tennessee Titans to snap an eight-game losing skid.

The Texans were originally favored to win against the New York Jets, who now have a season record of 3-8. Meanwhile, the Texans are now 2-9.

RELATED: Portion of yellow lot closed for today's Texans game as Astroworld investigation continues

Prior to last Sunday's victory, it had been a long time since head coach David Culley's team was able to celebrate a win.

ABC13 asked Culley if he had noticed a difference in his locker room following the end of the losing streak.

"I don't know if I've noticed a difference in them, but there's a difference in me. My psyche feels a lot better. But, I know they feel the same way. It's just that winning is winning in this league, and losing is losing. There's a different feel," Culley said. "Each week in this league is hard to win. It's hard to win. Fortunately for us, we were able to do that this past week against a very good football team, although, we did not play as well as we need to play and do the things we need to do moving forward, to continue doing that."

Today's game was the first between the Jets and the Texans in Houston since November 2015.

Next week, the Texans are home again, facing the Indianapolis Colts.
