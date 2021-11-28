Portion of yellow lot closed for today's Texans game as Astroworld investigation continues

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11254455" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans waited for months to see Travis Scott at Astroworld. But the concert turned into a deadly tragedy. "Astroworld Aftermath" shows you what really happened that night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parking for Sunday's Houston Texans game has been slightly adjusted as investigators continue to look into the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy three weeks ago.Today, the Texans play the New York Jets. A portion of one of the lots where fans park will be closed off.The Texans last played at NRG Stadium on Halloween night, five days later was the first night of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival.According to the Houston Texans, a section of the yellow lot, where hundreds of Texans fans would normally go to tailgate and park, will be closed.The festival stage is still standing on a section of the lot, so it's closed as the investigation into the deadly festival continues.Texans officials said they reached out to fans with yellow lot parking passes and have assigned them to other spots.