HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There is only one home game left on the Houston Texans' 2018 schedule, and the team and its cheerleaders are using that game day to send thanks to the fans.
The Week 17 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 29 will serve as Fan Appreciation Day.
The team is expected to reward six season ticket members with giveaways, including a trip to the Super Bowl and a trip to the Pro Bowl.
The Houston Texans Cheerleaders, who dropped by ABC13 on Thursday, will also sign their new 2019 sideline calendar outside of NRG Stadium after the game.
You can order a calendar now at this link.
You can also get more information on the Week 17 game day here.
