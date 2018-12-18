SPORTS

Houston Texans players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

EMBED </>More Videos

Keke Coutee teamed up with a few Houston Texans rookies to fill a few Christmas lists.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Christmas came a little early for more than a dozen kids thanks to Houston Texans rookies.

The players took the kids on a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors on the Southwest Freeway.

So much fun for these kids who could get anything they wanted, and for the players too, who helped fill shopping baskets and complete Christmas wish lists.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee and more than a dozen Texans rookies spent the morning playing Santa Claus.

The players escorted the kids through the store with each child getting $200 to spend any way they wanted.

"I got me some shoes, and for me and my mom and dad so we can match, and I got a mermaid tale," said Treasure Wright.

Wright was helped by cornerback Johnathan Banks, who was impressed that she wanted to get her family gifts too.

"That's what it is all about," Banks said. "She was definitely raised the right way and that is how you do it.

Before the players said goodbye, they surprised the kids with one more gift, giving everyone their own bicycle.

"That surprise was really good," said Britney Harris. "My son has his bike right now, so he is pretty excited about that.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflchristmasholiday shoppingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Food supplier responds to ESPN's stadium food safety report
Astros star spends weekend umpiring youth baseball
James Harden doesn't deny he got away with travel late vs. Jazz
Houston Astros reach two-year deal with Michael Brantley
More Sports
Top Stories
Man covered in flames dipped into puddle after crash
Woman accused of stealing designer handbags and shoes
Burger King worker fights off armed drive-thru robber
Quadruple amputee mom earns her driver's license
Mother upset after her child fails to get on school bus
Austin County commissioner dies in work accident
Katy police hunt for five armed robbers
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill child
Show More
Oldest living WWII veteran hospitalized for pneumonia
Man helps reunite woman with lost Aggie sweetheart ring
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Astros star spends weekend umpiring youth baseball
Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop opens in south Texas
More News