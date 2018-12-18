Christmas came a little early for more than a dozen kids thanks to Houston Texans rookies.The players took the kids on a shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors on the Southwest Freeway.So much fun for these kids who could get anything they wanted, and for the players too, who helped fill shopping baskets and complete Christmas wish lists.Wide receiver Keke Coutee and more than a dozen Texans rookies spent the morning playing Santa Claus.The players escorted the kids through the store with each child getting $200 to spend any way they wanted."I got me some shoes, and for me and my mom and dad so we can match, and I got a mermaid tale," said Treasure Wright.Wright was helped by cornerback Johnathan Banks, who was impressed that she wanted to get her family gifts too."That's what it is all about," Banks said. "She was definitely raised the right way and that is how you do it.Before the players said goodbye, they surprised the kids with one more gift, giving everyone their own bicycle."That surprise was really good," said Britney Harris. "My son has his bike right now, so he is pretty excited about that.