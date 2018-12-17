HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --All eyes will be on Week 16 for the Houston Texans.
After the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants failed to beat Houston's divisional opponents, work remains for the Texans to secure their postseason position.
TO CLINCH A PLAYOFF SPOT
Win and they're in. For the Texans to do the bare minimum of clinching a playoff spot, they'll have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles who are coming off a 30-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams.
TO CLINCH THE AFC SOUTH
The division title is another just win scenario, but no victory is guaranteed. Even if the Texans falter in Week 16, a loss by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans would give them the divisional crown.
TO CLINCH FIRST ROUND BYE WEEK
Win out. The New England Patriots hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Texans after their Week 1 victory. As long as the Texans don't drop any of their remaining two games, then the Pats won't catch them for the #2 seed.
TO MISS THE PLAYOFFS
Not only would the Texans have to lose their last two games, but some true magic would have happen to lose what ESPN is calling a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs.
With the Colts and Titans facing each other to end the season, it's impossible for either team to push Houston out of the playoff picture without the Texans completely imploding on their own.
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook: