SPORTS

Houston Texans playoff chances as season draws to a close

EMBED </>More Videos

From a playoff bye week to missing the playoffs all together, here's how the Texans can take care of business.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
All eyes will be on Week 16 for the Houston Texans.

After the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants failed to beat Houston's divisional opponents, work remains for the Texans to secure their postseason position.
TO CLINCH A PLAYOFF SPOT
Win and they're in. For the Texans to do the bare minimum of clinching a playoff spot, they'll have to beat the Philadelphia Eagles who are coming off a 30-23 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

TO CLINCH THE AFC SOUTH
The division title is another just win scenario, but no victory is guaranteed. Even if the Texans falter in Week 16, a loss by the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans would give them the divisional crown.

TO CLINCH FIRST ROUND BYE WEEK
Win out. The New England Patriots hold the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Texans after their Week 1 victory. As long as the Texans don't drop any of their remaining two games, then the Pats won't catch them for the #2 seed.

TO MISS THE PLAYOFFS
Not only would the Texans have to lose their last two games, but some true magic would have happen to lose what ESPN is calling a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs.

With the Colts and Titans facing each other to end the season, it's impossible for either team to push Houston out of the playoff picture without the Texans completely imploding on their own.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansnflnfl playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros reportedly sign Cleveland free agent Michael Brantley
Houston Astros reach two-year deal with Michael Brantley
7 Astros players that became free agents this offseason
Texans slide up to No. 2 seed after Saturday's win vs. Jets
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas A&M frat member died after snorting Adderall: Coroner
Two HISD teachers charged for indecency with child
BACK ON THE ROAD: Travis Scott prepares for 'Astroworld' 2
Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall
Crews to take down Needville water tower on Friday
Good Samaritans save Christmas for orphans in Galveston
Astros reportedly sign Cleveland free agent Michael Brantley
Chilly temps and some fog expected Tuesday morning
Show More
Teacher accused of abusing foster children placed on leave
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today
2 killed in shooting that wounded innocent teen, police say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning US trip
More News