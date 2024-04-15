Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud woke up to Stefon Diggs trade news: 'That's what they're talking about'

Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud gave updates on Tank Dell and John Metchie III and glowed about Stefon Diggs' arrival.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and star quarterback C.J. Stroud offered high praise of former All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs after his offseason trade to the third team of his career.

Stroud told ABC13 that he was "excited" and got to know Diggs at the Pro Bowl after last season.

"He adds a ton of value to that (receiver) room. There's a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he'll spread to the other guys. He's been reaching out to really everybody, and I think that whole room in general is going to be great," Stroud said.

For Stroud, finding out about Diggs' arrival was a story of its own, as he revealed to reporters on Monday.

"I found out - I was actually asleep," Stroud said. "I was knocked out. I keep my phone on 'Do Not Disturb.' I get a lot of phone calls. So, I didn't really know. [ ... ] Woke up, brushed my teeth, washed my face, and then I saw the news. I saw it on Instagram and I'm like, 'Oh, shoot. That's what they're talking about.'"

Ryans called the four-time Pro Bowl receiver a "leader" and painted a far different picture of Diggs than some in Buffalo, where he was portrayed as a figure who clashed with teammates and coaches.

"He's been a great teammate. He's been a leader, a captain," Ryans said. "When you watch the tape, no one doubts the playmaker he is. He changes games for the teams he's been a part of."

Diggs and Stroud already worked out together in Los Angeles, leading a group that included Tank Dell and John Metchie III. Stroud raved about his young receivers and their progress during the offseason.

"(Dell) looks great," Stroud told reporters as he started with an update on the progress the Houston Cougars alum made after a broken leg cut short a spectacular rookie season.

The Texans QB added that Metchie looked "amazing" in the California workouts as the Alabama product continued to make his way back after being diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr. joined Ryans and Stroud with a strong endorsement of the Texans' new uniforms that will be revealed on April 23.

"I think they're dope," Anderson said. "I think it really just gives back to the Houston community and does a good job of getting the community back involved in football."

