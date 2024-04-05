Texans hosting uniform release party this month, but you'll need to do this before you can get in

The Houston Texans will host a uniform release party on April 23 at 713 Music Hall, so fans can get up close and personal with the new looks.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a leak-turned-sneak peek of one of the new Houston Texans uniforms a few weeks ago, the full sets are set to be revealed.

The team is hosting a uniform release party on April 23, a significant date considering three days later, the NFL Draft starts.

The party is free, but demand is so high, fans will still have to enter for a chance to go, meaning attending is not guaranteed. The event is from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at 713 Music Hall.

To enter, just fill out this form. You can win up to two tickets, so choose your plus one wisely, but even more interesting is the question that follows it.

"If given the opportunity, do you have interest in receiving a FREE Houston Texans-themed tattoo on the evening of the event?"

No further details are given, but some outlets are reporting a real tattoo artist will be on site.

During the party, fans will get an up close and personal look at the uniforms, and that includes the chance to buy them and exclusive merchandise, the team says.

Houston artists are also expected to perform, though, the Texans haven't said who yet.

On March 18, some unauthorized photos of the white road uniforms showed up online, featuring Deep Steel blue pants and horns swooping horizontally around the shoulders on the jerseys.

The Texans later confirmed the outfits were the real deal.

Our partners at the Houston Chronicle report that the new uniforms will keep the Texans logo, but the traditional styles as fans know them will be no more.

Instead, four new versions will be released: the aforementioned road uniform, home, Battle Red, and Homage to H-Town.

The biggest speculation is whether we'll see a hint of that H-Town Blue in there.

The updated hue is similar to the old Oilers colors, which went with the team when they left Houston for Tennessee and became the Titans. The ever-popular, and now nostalgic, Columbia Blue was a staple of the Oilers' threads.

The University of Houston football team tried to borrow a similar look featuring the color for their season opener in 2023, but that didn't work out so well.

It resulted in a cease-and-desist letter to the school from the NFL's merchandising and licensing division, calling it a "blatant copying" of the Oilers' jerseys.

Rice University wore similar Columbia Blue uniforms last season, but it was reported at the time that the school had not heard from the league.

Whatever happens, ABC13's Greg Bailey has already gotten to see the uniforms. He's been sworn to secrecy until the reveal, but seems to have liked what he saw.

"I got to see the full package and I'm a big fan," Bailey said.