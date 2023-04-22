Houston Texans look to take advantage of pivotal 2023 NFL Draft with No. 2 overall pick

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City (Apr. 27-29) looms as one of the most pivotal weekends in the history of the Houston Texans franchise and a monumental time for some Houston-area products.

With 12 total selections, Houston has the most picks of any team in the league, starting with the No.2 overall selection and another 1st-round pick at No. 12 from the Cleveland Browns via the Deshaun Watson trade in March of 2022. A move that netted Houston three additional 1st-round picks and five overall.

All this comes as the Texans look to jumpstart a rebuild with new head coach and former player Demeco Ryans overseeing his first draft as the head man in Houston. General manager Nick Caserio selected an acclaimed rookie class last year, with No. 3 overall pick cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and two draft steals in safety Jalen Pitre and running-back Dameon Pierce.

The floundering Texans, 11-38-1 since 2019, now sit in dire need of a franchise quarterback. Will they take one at No.2, as many experts predict? Or will they wait and take one later? Or will defensive-minded Demeco Ryans prioritize the other side of the ball? It's the biggest question of the entire 2023 NFL Draft.

Houston also has the No. 33 overall pick in round 2, two more in round 3, and three in the 6th round - where NFL greats like Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, and Jason Kelce were selected.

Fans will also watch closely where a pair of big-time local running backs are selected: Fort Bend ISD, Texas A &M product Devon Achane, and the University of Texas star running back Bijan Robinson.

The University of Houston's longtime starting QB Clayton Tune also wants to hear his name called.

