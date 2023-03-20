Dalton Schultz and Devin Singletary bound for Houston on 1-year deals, ESPN reports

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Texans made two major additions to their offense on Monday, agreeing to one-year deals with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Devin Singletary, sources told ESPN.

Schultz's deal is worth up to $9 million, according to NFL Network, which first reported his deal. Singletary's deal is worth up to $3.75 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schultz, 26, will take over as the Texans' starting tight end. Jordan Akins had agreed to a contract with the Cleveland Browns in free agency while O.J. Howard signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

Singletary, meanwhile, will complement starter Dameon Pierce in the Texans' backfield.

Schultz played the 2022 season for the Dallas Cowboys on the franchise tag worth $10.9 million after the sides were not able to close the gaps on a long-term deal.

After not missing a game due to injury in his first four years, he missed two games last season with a knee injury that impacted him for multiple weeks. He finished with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns, joining Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and T.J. Hockenson as the only tight ends to have 50 or more catches for 500 or more yards in each of the last three seasons.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Schultz became a full-time starter in 2020 and became one of quarterback Dak Prescott's trusted targets. He caught 63 passes for 615 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 and followed that up with a 78-catch, 808-yard, eight-touchdown season in 2021.

He is fifth in team history among catches for tight ends with 211 and has four multi-touchdown games, trailing only Jason Witten and Billy Joe DuPree (five each) in team history.

Over the past three seasons, Singletary has been the primary running back for the Buffalo Bills and has totaled over 950 scrimmage yards every season of his career, including a personal-best 1,099 last season. He has played in every regular and postseason game the Bills have played over the last three seasons.

Singletary, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has been part of a Buffalo offense that has designed rushes on 34.9% of plays since 2020, 28th in the NFL. The running back has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career, and was a part of the Bills receiving game, but not extensively, never totaling more than 40 receptions in a season.

Singletary has 20 regular season touchdowns, including 16 rushing. His 16 rushing touchdowns since 2019 rank behind quarterback Josh Allen (30). In his career, Singletary has lost five fumbles.

The Bills continued to invest in the running back position after selecting Singletary, and drafting Zack Moss in the third round in 2020 and James Cook in the second round in 2022. The Bills traded Moss to the Indianapolis Colts last season in exchange for running back and kick returner Nyheim Hines.

Singletary has rushed for 3,151 yards in his career. He also has 145 catches for 971 yards.

ESPN's Todd Archer and Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.

